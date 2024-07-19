KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

KREF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

KREF stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 178,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,360 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.