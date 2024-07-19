KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Down to $867.18

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $867.18, but opened at $815.14. KLA shares last traded at $819.27, with a volume of 86,303 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.65.

KLA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

