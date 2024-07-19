Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Susquehanna

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. CWM LLC grew its position in Knowles by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

