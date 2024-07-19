Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRO

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.