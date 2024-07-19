Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $200.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $214.98.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

