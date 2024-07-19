Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down to $1,075.99

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,075.99, but opened at $1,019.15. Lam Research shares last traded at $1,003.55, with a volume of 232,466 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.05.

Lam Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,010.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $934.08.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock worth $17,802,292. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Lam Research by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

