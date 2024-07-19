Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.
Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
Shares of LW opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
