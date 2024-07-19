Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.55.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day moving average of $185.00. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.