Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to $4.70 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.80 to $4.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Largo Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE LGO opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Largo has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Largo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
