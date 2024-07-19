Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to $4.70 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.80 to $4.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Largo Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE LGO opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Largo has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Largo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Largo stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Largo Inc. ( NYSE:LGO Free Report ) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Largo worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

