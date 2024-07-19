Larissa Schwartz Sells 2,792 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

