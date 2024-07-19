Larissa Schwartz Sells 2,792 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Okta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
