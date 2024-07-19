Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.09.
Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.06 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
Further Reading
