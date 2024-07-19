Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.09.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 770.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 42,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

