Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.18% from the stock’s current price.

LVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Lavoro Stock Performance

Shares of LVRO stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lavoro has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $514.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Analysts expect that Lavoro will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

