Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LAZ

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 943.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $65,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,063,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $15,768,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Lazard by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 319,384 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.