Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

