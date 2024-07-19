Leerink Partnrs Comments on Insulet Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $194.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.00 and a 200 day moving average of $185.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 349.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.