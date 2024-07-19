Leerink Partnrs Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $289.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.00 and its 200-day moving average is $185.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.