Leerink Partnrs Comments on Progyny, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progyny in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Progyny’s FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PGNY. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $28.02 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 69,552 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $2,957,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9,381.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,411,000 after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $456,660 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

