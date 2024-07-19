Leerink Partnrs Comments on United Therapeutics Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.85 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $26.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $28.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.42 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $328.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.80. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $851,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $851,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $28,590,935. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

