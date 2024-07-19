Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.74. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.50.

ELV stock opened at $504.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

