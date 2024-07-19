Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 831.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,089,000 after buying an additional 119,295 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

