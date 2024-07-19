Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LXEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

LXEO opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $365.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,955,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 198,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.