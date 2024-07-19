Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,776,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,877,000 after purchasing an additional 108,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,980,000 after buying an additional 92,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Legend Biotech by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

