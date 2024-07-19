Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.58.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

