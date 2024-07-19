Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.58.

LEGN opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

