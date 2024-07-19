LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.