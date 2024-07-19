Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 492,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,664,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lemonade

Lemonade Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lemonade by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.