Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 404,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,288,013 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.