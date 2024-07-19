Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.25.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Leslie’s stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

