Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $6.40 to $5.15. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 1900043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $522.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

