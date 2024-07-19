Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.74.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Down 30.6 %

LESL stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $522.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.