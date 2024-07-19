Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.4 million. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.74.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

