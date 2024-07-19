Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of LEXX opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

