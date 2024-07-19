Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Position Cut by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,818,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at $60,999,134.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

