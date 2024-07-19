Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $22.74. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 698,961 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

