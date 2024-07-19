Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.97 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

