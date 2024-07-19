Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $95.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.
LNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder Price Performance
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Light & Wonder
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.