Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $95.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

LNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

