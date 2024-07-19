LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

