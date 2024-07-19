Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.71% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.
