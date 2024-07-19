Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.96

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 13733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Limbach news, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,248,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

