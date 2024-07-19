Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of LECO opened at $205.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average is $222.96. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.71.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

