Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 322.54% from the company’s current price.
Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of LSTA stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
