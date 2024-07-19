Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 322.54% from the company’s current price.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LSTA stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Lisata Therapeutics accounts for 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

