Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 2,332.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

