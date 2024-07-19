loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

loanDepot Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $643.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.39.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. Research analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805 in the last three months. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

