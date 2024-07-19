Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

Logansport Financial stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.30. Logansport Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.