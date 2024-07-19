Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. Logitech International has a one year low of $62.73 and a one year high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 764.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Logitech International by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

