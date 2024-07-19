Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.05. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,378,581 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,375,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

