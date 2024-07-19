Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.20

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $12.59. Luxfer shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 117,560 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $334.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. Analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

