Lycos Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (CVE:LCX)

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on Lycos Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Lycos Energy Price Performance

Lycos Energy stock opened at C$3.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$181.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.22. Lycos Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.15.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). Lycos Energy had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of C$30.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million.

