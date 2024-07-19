M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $160.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

